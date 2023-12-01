Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR) Short Interest Up 138.2% in November

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, an increase of 138.2% from the October 31st total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Alarum Technologies from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alarum Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarum Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ALAR Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.41% of Alarum Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ALAR stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.04. Alarum Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Alarum Technologies Ltd. provides cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises in Israel, the United States, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, the British Virgin Islands, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enterprise Cybersecurity, Enterprise Internet Access, and Consumer Internet Access.

