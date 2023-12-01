Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.43. Alimera Sciences has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $23.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Caligan Partners Lp purchased 579,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $1,962,810.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,835,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,071,172.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Velan Capital Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences by 543.9% in the 2nd quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 1,659,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,901 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,062 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Alimera Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Alimera Sciences by 291.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. It operates through United States, internationally, and Operating Cost segments. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

