AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $41.31 Average PT from Analysts

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.31.

AB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Stock Up 1.3 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 20.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein by 12.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AB opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.34. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $25.83 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.29.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.98 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.98%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 117.65%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

