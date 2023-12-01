Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 9.67%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LGND. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.75.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.93. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 85.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, CEO Todd C. Davis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.38 per share, with a total value of $237,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,340,084.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

