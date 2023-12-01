Analysts Offer Predictions for Delek US Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DK)

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Delek US in a research note issued on Monday, November 27th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for Delek US’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Delek US’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $27.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. Delek US has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $33.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Delek US by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Delek US by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Delek US during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.57%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

