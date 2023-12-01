Analysts Offer Predictions for Otter Tail Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Otter Tail in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $6.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.88. The consensus estimate for Otter Tail’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $358.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 21.37%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Otter Tail Price Performance

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $76.31 on Friday. Otter Tail has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57.

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,525,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,987 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,851,000 after acquiring an additional 128,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Otter Tail by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,494,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,124 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Otter Tail by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,603,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Otter Tail by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otter Tail

In other Otter Tail news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $193,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.40%.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

