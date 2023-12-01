Analysts Set Expectations for Teleflex Incorporated’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teleflex in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Teleflex’s current full-year earnings is $13.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.80 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 13.65%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Teleflex from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Teleflex

Teleflex Stock Up 2.0 %

TFX opened at $225.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Teleflex by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.