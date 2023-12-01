Analyzing CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) and Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR)

CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO – Get Free Report) and Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.0% of CISO Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.2% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.1% of CISO Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Issuer Direct shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CISO Global and Issuer Direct’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CISO Global $46.55 million 0.54 -$33.78 million N/A N/A Issuer Direct $23.51 million 2.46 $1.93 million $0.36 42.19

Risk and Volatility

Issuer Direct has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CISO Global.

CISO Global has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Issuer Direct has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CISO Global and Issuer Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CISO Global -137.23% -173.55% -103.53% Issuer Direct 4.19% 11.59% 6.06%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for CISO Global and Issuer Direct, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CISO Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Issuer Direct 0 0 0 0 N/A

Issuer Direct has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.75%. Given Issuer Direct’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Issuer Direct is more favorable than CISO Global.

Summary

Issuer Direct beats CISO Global on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc. operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services. The company was formerly known as Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation and changed its name to CISO Global Inc. in May 2023. CISO Global Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Issuer Direct

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and VisualWebcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events. It also offers professional conference and events software, a mobile app that offers organizers, issuers, and investors to register, request, and approve one-on-one meetings, as well as manage schedules, perform event promotion and sponsorship, print attendee badges, and manage lodging; and investor relations content network, a series of data feeds, which include news feeds, stock feeds, fundamentals, regulatory filings, corporate governance, and other components. In addition, the company provides whistleblower hotline, a system that delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; stock transfer module, which offers access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares; and proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record. It serves public and private companies, mutual funds, law firms, brokerage firms, investment banks, individuals, and other institutions. Issuer Direct Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

