Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Shares of APDN opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

