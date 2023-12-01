Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Trading Up 6.4%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) was up 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.36 and last traded at $4.35. Approximately 921,284 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 6,168,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARDX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Ardelyx from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $56.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total transaction of $49,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 867,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,904.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ardelyx news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $49,564.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,868 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,904.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,363 shares of company stock valued at $193,101 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. FMR LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 235.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

