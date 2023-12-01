Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) PT Raised to GBX 46 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 42 ($0.53) to GBX 46 ($0.58) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 155.56% from the company’s previous close.

Arrow Exploration Trading Down 2.7 %

LON AXL opened at GBX 18 ($0.23) on Wednesday. Arrow Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 14.51 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.87.

About Arrow Exploration

Arrow Exploration Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Western Canada. Arrow Exploration Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

