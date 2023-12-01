Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL) PT Raised to GBX 46 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Arrow Exploration (LON:AXL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 42 ($0.53) to GBX 46 ($0.58) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 155.56% from the company’s previous close.
Arrow Exploration Trading Down 2.7 %
LON AXL opened at GBX 18 ($0.23) on Wednesday. Arrow Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 14.51 ($0.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 26.10 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of £51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.87.
About Arrow Exploration
