Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Insider Sells £840,000 in Stock

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Painter sold 300,000 shares of Ascential stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.54), for a total transaction of £840,000 ($1,061,007.96).

Duncan Painter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 31st, Duncan Painter sold 80,610 shares of Ascential stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.39), for a total transaction of £216,034.80 ($272,874.57).

Ascential Stock Down 0.7 %

ASCL stock opened at GBX 275 ($3.47) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,617.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. Ascential plc has a 52 week low of GBX 187.20 ($2.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 297 ($3.75). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 242.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 226.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.60) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, events, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

