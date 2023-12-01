Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Ashford from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.58. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.94.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.60). Ashford had a negative return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $181.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ashford will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ashford stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.71% of Ashford worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

