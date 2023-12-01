ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,477,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,072 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.93% of ATI worth $109,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ATI by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.14 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ATI had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATI shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ATI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Get Our Latest Report on ATI

Insider Activity at ATI

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $120,062.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ATI

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.