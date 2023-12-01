Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Holdings Lifted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Azenta were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZTA. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Azenta by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Azenta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Azenta by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 463,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,666,000 after buying an additional 98,845 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 202,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Azenta by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZTA opened at $56.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.17 and a beta of 1.52. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $63.60.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

