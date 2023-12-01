Berenberg Bank Cuts Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Price Target to GBX 170

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 170 ($2.15) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.53) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday.

LON:FDEV opened at GBX 149.40 ($1.89) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 227.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 393.99. Frontier Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 145.40 ($1.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,192 ($15.06). The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £58.89 million, a P/E ratio of -276.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.32.

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for interactive entertainment sector. The company develops games using its cross-platform technology, Cobra. It also publishes games developed by selected partner studios under its Frontier Foundry games label. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

