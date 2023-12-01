Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Next 15 Group (LON:NFG)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,450 ($18.32) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NFG. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,440 ($18.19) price target on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Next 15 Group in a report on Tuesday.

NFG opened at GBX 745 ($9.41) on Tuesday. Next 15 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 542 ($6.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 859 ($10.85). The company has a market cap of £741.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2,865.38 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 665.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 668.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 4.75 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Next 15 Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,769.23%.

Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.

