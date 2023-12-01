Berenberg Bank Trims Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Target Price to GBX 200

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 220 ($2.78) to GBX 200 ($2.53) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

VMUK has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.35) to GBX 180 ($2.27) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 195 ($2.46) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virgin Money UK has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 199 ($2.51).

VMUK opened at GBX 144.85 ($1.83) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 804.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 157.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 159.65. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of GBX 134.20 ($1.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.53).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is presently 2,777.78%.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Sara Weller purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 148 ($1.87) per share, with a total value of £7,400 ($9,346.97). 18.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

