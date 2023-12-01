Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,830,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 19,100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

BILI stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Bilibili has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.72) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BILI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Nomura cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 79.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 25,800.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

