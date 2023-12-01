Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $12.90. Bilibili shares last traded at $12.32, with a volume of 4,782,167 shares traded.

The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a negative return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BILI shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Nomura downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Top Ace Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $5,579,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bilibili by 4.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,830,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,025,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,090,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Bilibili by 94.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 319,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 155,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 29.5% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 980,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,788,000 after purchasing an additional 223,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Featured Stories

