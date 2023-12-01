BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BlackRock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.48.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $21.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Capital Investment

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 101.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.