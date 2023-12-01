B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Insider Mike Schmidt Sells 17,055 Shares

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) insider Mike Schmidt sold 17,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.91), for a total transaction of £93,290.85 ($117,836.11).
B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 0.4 %
B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 573.60 ($7.25) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 552.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 548.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,638.86 and a beta of 1.13. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 12-month low of GBX 398.70 ($5.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 592.60 ($7.49).
B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.
B&M European Value Retail Company Profile
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.
