B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME) Insider Mike Schmidt Sells 17,055 Shares

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (LON:BME – Get Free Report) insider Mike Schmidt sold 17,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 547 ($6.91), for a total transaction of £93,290.85 ($117,836.11).

B&M European Value Retail Trading Down 0.4 %

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 573.60 ($7.25) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 552.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 548.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 280.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,638.86 and a beta of 1.13. B&M European Value Retail S.A. has a 12-month low of GBX 398.70 ($5.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 592.60 ($7.49).

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.10 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 513 ($6.48) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 645 ($8.15) to GBX 630 ($7.96) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of B&M European Value Retail to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 540 ($6.82) to GBX 640 ($8.08) in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 541 ($6.83).

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

