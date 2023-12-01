BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 37.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 31,883 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after buying an additional 260,195,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BorgWarner by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after purchasing an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,092,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $495,620,000 after purchasing an additional 276,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,142,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,385 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,322,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,410,000 after buying an additional 484,794 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Nomura Instinet restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.72.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.62. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 14.19%.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.