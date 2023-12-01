Brokers Offer Predictions for Angi Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Angi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.10). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Angi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Angi’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

ANGI has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Angi from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.23.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.69. Angi has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Angi by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 212,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Angi by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Angi by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in Angi by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Angi by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 406,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

