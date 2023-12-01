Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Get Buckle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BKE

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $38.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.07. Buckle has a 12 month low of $30.18 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The business had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Buckle news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk acquired 715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,102.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Buckle by 167.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after buying an additional 655,866 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 10.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 97.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 283.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after purchasing an additional 322,018 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1,123.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 230,605 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Buckle

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.