Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,200 to GBX 1,750. HSBC currently has a hold rating on the stock. Burberry Group traded as low as GBX 1,448.01 ($18.29) and last traded at GBX 1,454 ($18.37), with a volume of 2039497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,504 ($19.00).
Several other research firms have also commented on BRBY. Barclays started coverage on Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,230 ($28.17) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,614 ($20.39) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,899.14 ($23.99).
The company has a market cap of £5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,228.15, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,726.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,025.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.55.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.30 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 1.05%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,294.12%.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
