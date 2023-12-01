Cabral Gold (CVE:CBR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.19

Cabral Gold Inc. (CVE:CBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 219587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Cabral Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Cabral Gold Company Profile

Cabral Gold Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company with primary focus on gold properties in Brazil. Its flagship holds 100% interests in the Cuiú Cuiú gold project located in the state of Para in northern Brazil. Cabral Gold Inc was formerly known as San Angelo Oil Limited. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

