Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Kinovo (LON:KINO) Price Target to GBX 65

Kinovo (LON:KINO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 62 ($0.78) to GBX 65 ($0.82) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Kinovo Stock Up 6.1 %

LON KINO opened at GBX 52 ($0.66) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.65 million, a P/E ratio of 742.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 49.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinovo

In other Kinovo news, insider David Bullen acquired 19,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £9,904.44 ($12,510.34). Insiders own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Kinovo Company Profile

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

