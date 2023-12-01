Capital One Financial Comments on Transocean Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Transocean in a report issued on Tuesday, November 28th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker expects that the offshore drilling services provider will earn ($1.08) per share for the year. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Transocean’s current full-year earnings is ($1.01) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Transocean’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RIG. Barclays increased their price target on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

Transocean Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $6.37 on Friday. Transocean has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 44.49%. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,165,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Transocean by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after acquiring an additional 10,962,276 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Transocean by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,596,879 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $193,454,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650,829 shares during the period. Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in Transocean by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,094,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Transocean by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,812,807 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $138,867,000 after acquiring an additional 266,743 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

