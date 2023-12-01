Capital One Financial Weighs in on Valaris Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:VAL)

Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Valaris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 28th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker expects that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the year. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Valaris’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

Get Valaris alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Valaris from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Valaris from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $84.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Valaris Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.65. Valaris has a 52 week low of $54.13 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Valaris had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valaris in the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in Valaris by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 128,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 83,911 shares in the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Valaris by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 414,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79,258 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in Valaris by 117,696.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 588,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 588,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oslo Asset Management AS grew its position in Valaris by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

About Valaris

(Get Free Report)

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.