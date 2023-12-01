Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CABGY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Carlsberg A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,162.00.
Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.
