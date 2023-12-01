CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Set at C$72.00 by Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a C$72.00 price objective on CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CCL.B. Pi Financial decreased their price objective on CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cormark dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$65.00 price objective on CCL Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.30.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CCL.B

CCL Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

About CCL Industries

TSE:CCL.B opened at C$55.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$52.82 and a 1-year high of C$71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.50.

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.