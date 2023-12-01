Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,646,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,178,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 1,318.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 93,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.2 %

RBC Bearings stock opened at $257.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $257.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total value of $76,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $705,260.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,153 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.17.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Articles

