Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,256 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $26,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,051,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,432,000 after buying an additional 1,678,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,634,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 264,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,885,000 after purchasing an additional 105,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,786,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after buying an additional 71,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of ABR stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 38.40 and a quick ratio of 38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $17.74.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.78%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.18%.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,412 shares in the company, valued at $13,356,364.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director Joseph Martello sold 80,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $999,607.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 702,335 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,117.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,108,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,356,364.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 92,419 shares of company stock worth $1,129,747. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

See Also

