CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Receives Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CMCX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CMC Markets from GBX 250 ($3.16) to GBX 140 ($1.77) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Peel Hunt cut shares of CMC Markets to an add rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.77) price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Shares of CMC Markets stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.14) on Tuesday. CMC Markets has a 12-month low of GBX 86.90 ($1.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 254 ($3.21). The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £251.84 million, a PE ratio of 2,250.00 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 97.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 128.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. CMC Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12,500.00%.

In related news, insider David Fineberg sold 20,000 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.39), for a total transaction of £22,000 ($27,788.30). In other CMC Markets news, insider Albert Soleiman acquired 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.21) per share, for a total transaction of £299.52 ($378.33). Also, insider David Fineberg sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.39), for a total value of £22,000 ($27,788.30). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 894 shares of company stock valued at $89,886. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

