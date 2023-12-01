Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stake Boosted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 860,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 55,549 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $61,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 1.7% in the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,058 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,251 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $85,165.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,469.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total transaction of $1,783,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $85,165.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,469.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,926 shares of company stock valued at $25,670,078 over the last 90 days. 33.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COIN stock opened at $124.72 on Friday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $131.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.37.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $674.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.61 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. Analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

