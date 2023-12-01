Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD) Short Interest Up 62.9% in November

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,300 shares, an increase of 62.9% from the October 31st total of 76,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Color Star Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Color Star Technology stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ADD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.72% of Color Star Technology at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Color Star Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADD opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. Color Star Technology has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $2.78.

About Color Star Technology

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., an entertainment and education company, provides online entertainment performances and music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform of curriculum that includes music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, life skills, etc.

