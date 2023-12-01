Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

FIX opened at $193.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.54. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.28 and a fifty-two week high of $202.90.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comfort Systems USA news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total transaction of $253,246.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,564.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Laura Finley Howell sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.59, for a total transaction of $253,246.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total transaction of $562,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,713,228.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,737. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

