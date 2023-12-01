Cormark Increases Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG) Price Target to C$1.25

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Cormark from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Kraken Robotics’ FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Kraken Robotics from C$0.90 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

CVE PNG opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$133.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.43. Kraken Robotics has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.47.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$20.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.20 million. Kraken Robotics had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraken Robotics will post 0.0600394 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

