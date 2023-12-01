CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of CVU opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.60.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%.
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
