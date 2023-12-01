CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

CPI Aerostructures Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVU opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.50. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $4.60.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 154.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 0.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 686,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 30.9% in the second quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 26,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 95.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 27.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.