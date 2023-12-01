Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of CMCT stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.62. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

