Critical Comparison: Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) & Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Killam Apartment REIT and Sun Communities, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Killam Apartment REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A Sun Communities 0 3 6 0 2.67

Killam Apartment REIT currently has a consensus price target of $21.17, suggesting a potential upside of 68.23%. Sun Communities has a consensus price target of $141.36, suggesting a potential upside of 9.29%. Given Killam Apartment REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Killam Apartment REIT is more favorable than Sun Communities.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.8% of Sun Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Sun Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Killam Apartment REIT and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A Sun Communities 7.17% 2.81% 1.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Killam Apartment REIT and Sun Communities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Killam Apartment REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sun Communities $2.97 billion 5.42 $253.00 million $1.83 70.68

Sun Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Killam Apartment REIT.

Summary

Sun Communities beats Killam Apartment REIT on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential real estate investment trusts, owning, operating, managing and developing a $4.9 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations; 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties; and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

