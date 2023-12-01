CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 18.0 %

CVV stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 million, a PE ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 85,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $472,961.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 918,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,618.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVD Equipment

About CVD Equipment

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 83,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in CVD Equipment by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.

