CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Up 18.0 %
CVV stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. CVD Equipment has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $15.82. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 million, a PE ratio of -95.60 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.36.
In other news, major shareholder Andrew Africk purchased 85,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.51 per share, for a total transaction of $472,961.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 918,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,618.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The company offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications; and ultra-high purity gas and chemical delivery control systems, including gas cylinder storage cabinets, custom gas and chemical delivery systems, gas and liquid valve manifold boxes, and gas isolation boxes for semiconductor fabrication processes, aerospace, solar cells, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, and industrial applications.
