D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $341,000 Stock Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,370 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 400.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 8,000.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,947.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Paul Elenio bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.37 per share, with a total value of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 277,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,188.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green purchased 4,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $63,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 152,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 92,419 shares of company stock worth $1,129,747. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ABR opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 38.40 and a current ratio of 38.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 97.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABR. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

