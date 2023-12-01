DA Davidson Comments on Deere & Company’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEFree Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Deere & Company in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $29.56 per share.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DEGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $383.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.60.

DE stock opened at $364.41 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.57.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

