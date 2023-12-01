Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $689.00 to $705.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Deckers Outdoor traded as high as $662.00 and last traded at $657.50, with a volume of 67969 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $651.68.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $735.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $623.00.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,787 shares of company stock valued at $8,251,144. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.4% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $563.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $535.75. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

