Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.76

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $75.76 and last traded at $75.74, with a volume of 1378654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.09.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.91% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $2,040,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 263.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

