Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Down 3.3%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML)’s share price traded down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. 709,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,834,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.07 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 489.06%. On average, analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 13.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 227,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 27,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 77.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16,166 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 53,981 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

