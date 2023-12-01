Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

Shares of DM opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 232.98%. The firm had revenue of $42.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.36 million.

Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal

About Desktop Metal

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2,613.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 50.0% in the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth about $4,810,000. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

See Also

