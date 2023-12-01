Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of DHIL opened at $160.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $462.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.58. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $145.86 and a 12-month high of $193.20.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 31.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHIL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,391,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 39.6% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 37.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,283,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

