Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of DHIL opened at $160.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $462.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.58. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 12-month low of $145.86 and a 12-month high of $193.20.
Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 31.55%.
Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile
Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.
